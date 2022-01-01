Pulled pork sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$19.00
Shorty's BBQ
9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
2255 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
