Quesadillas in Miami

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.99
Tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, choice of "One Protein". Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de Gallo.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
Uptown 66 image

 

Uptown 66

6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLA$10.00
More about Uptown 66
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay image

 

Cantina Grill Cutler Bay

20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
More about Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
Quesadilla image

TACOS • TAPAS

Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
More about Ball & Chain
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Cantina Grill Country Walk

15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$9.29
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
More about Cantina Grill Country Walk
Quesadilla image

 

A-Mari-Mix

9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
12" flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese and whatever else you want, side of sour cream included.
More about A-Mari-Mix
Duck Quesadilla image

 

The Taurus

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Quesadilla$10.00
duck confit, black bean, cheddar, sour cream.
More about The Taurus
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Kitchen Of the World

14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla with a Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Pico de Gallo served with Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, and Cilantro Aioli.
More about Kitchen Of the World
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Cantina Grill Coral Gables

2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
More about Cantina Grill Coral Gables
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
La Santa Taqueria image

TACOS

La Santa Taqueria

201 NE 82nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pollo Quesadilla$13.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
More about La Santa Taqueria
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla de Pollo$14.00
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Way
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
Quesadilla image

 

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.25
Flour or corn tortilla with melted cheese(Chicken $1)
More about Taquerias El Mexicano
Cantina Grill Bird Road image

 

Cantina Grill Bird Road

14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.49
Steak Quesadilla$9.29
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
More about Cantina Grill Bird Road
Chicken Quesadilla image

TACOS

Taqueria Hoja

19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Organic Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese
More about Taqueria Hoja
Restaurant banner

 

Maia House

2524 S Le Jeune Rd,, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
More about Maia House
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Quesadilla$16.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada
More about Coyo Taco - Wynwood
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada
Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
More about Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

