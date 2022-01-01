Quesadillas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Quesadilla
|$14.99
Tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, choice of "One Protein". Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de Gallo.
More about Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.49
More about Ball & Chain
TACOS • TAPAS
Ball & Chain
1513 SW 8th St, Miami
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
More about Cantina Grill Country Walk
Cantina Grill Country Walk
15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.29
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
More about A-Mari-Mix
A-Mari-Mix
9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
12" flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese and whatever else you want, side of sour cream included.
More about The Taurus
The Taurus
3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Duck Quesadilla
|$10.00
duck confit, black bean, cheddar, sour cream.
More about Kitchen Of the World
Kitchen Of the World
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour Tortilla with a Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Pico de Gallo served with Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, and Cilantro Aioli.
More about Cantina Grill Coral Gables
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.
More about La Santa Taqueria
TACOS
La Santa Taqueria
201 NE 82nd St, Miami
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$13.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$14.00
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla
|$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$14.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada
More about Taquerias El Mexicano
Taquerias El Mexicano
521 SW 8th St, Miami
|Quesadilla
|$6.25
Flour or corn tortilla with melted cheese(Chicken $1)
More about Cantina Grill Bird Road
Cantina Grill Bird Road
14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104, Miami
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.49
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.29
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
More about Taqueria Hoja
TACOS
Taqueria Hoja
19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Organic Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese
More about Coyo Taco - Wynwood
Coyo Taco - Wynwood
2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami
|Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla
|$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$14.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and carne asada