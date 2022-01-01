Quiche in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve quiche
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|French Quiche Platter
|$29.99
20 Fresh baked mini quiches to share - Order must be placed with at least 2 business days in advance. Vegetarian available.
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
|Daily Quiche Combo
|$10.99
Daily Quiche with Soup or Salad (small house or small caesar)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Quiche With Salad
|$9.99
Loraine (bacon and ham), Spinach or Mixed Vegetable.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bachour
2020 salzedo, miami
|Quiche ham and Cheese
|$14.00
|Quiche Asparagus and Cheese
|$14.00