Quiche in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve quiche

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
French Quiche Platter$29.99
20 Fresh baked mini quiches to share - Order must be placed with at least 2 business days in advance. Vegetarian available.
More about Purple Orchid
Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Quiche Combo$10.99
Daily Quiche with Soup or Salad (small house or small caesar)
More about Cane A Sucre
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche With Salad$9.99
Loraine (bacon and ham), Spinach or Mixed Vegetable.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bachour

2020 salzedo, miami

Avg 4.6 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche ham and Cheese$14.00
Quiche Asparagus and Cheese$14.00
More about Bachour
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Quiche$21.00
Mini quiche, perfect party size!
More about Pastry is Art

