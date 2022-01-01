Ravioli in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve ravioli
More about VERONA-RISTORANTE
PASTA • STEAKS
VERONA-RISTORANTE
2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.50
More about Luna Pasta E Dolci
Luna Pasta E Dolci
6815 Biscayne Blvd #101, Miami Shores
|Ricotta Ravioli
|$16.00
butter and sage, prosciutto San Daniele on top
More about Negroni
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Negroni
3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami
|Ravioli
|$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Pesto Ravioli
|$19.00
ricotta filled ravioli, asparagus, lemon, parmesan, mint + pistachio pesto
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Truffle Parmesan Cream
|$28.00
Truffled Garlic Cream, Baby Spinach, Crushed Burrata
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
7317 sw 107 ave, Miami
|Ravioli Pesto Genovese
|$23.95
Homemade ravioli filled with four kinds of cheese in a basil pesto sauce.
More about Certo
Certo
1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami
|RAVIOLIS COSTE DELLA CROCE
|$22.00
RAVIOLI FILLED WITH BRAISED SHORT RIBS AND RICOTTA CHEESE SERVED WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATES, GREEN PEAS AND ASPARAGUS IN A LIGHT CREAM SAUCE