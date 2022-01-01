Ravioli in Miami

VERONA-RISTORANTE image

PASTA • STEAKS

VERONA-RISTORANTE

2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.2 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$22.50
More about VERONA-RISTORANTE
Item pic

 

Luna Pasta E Dolci

6815 Biscayne Blvd #101, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Ravioli$16.00
butter and sage, prosciutto San Daniele on top
More about Luna Pasta E Dolci
Serafina-Aventura image

 

Serafina-Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$36.00
More about Serafina-Aventura
Item pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
More about Negroni
Pesto Ravioli image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Ravioli$19.00
ricotta filled ravioli, asparagus, lemon, parmesan, mint + pistachio pesto
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Truffle Parmesan Cream$28.00
Truffled Garlic Cream, Baby Spinach, Crushed Burrata
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Banner pic

 

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

7317 sw 107 ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli Pesto Genovese$23.95
Homemade ravioli filled with four kinds of cheese in a basil pesto sauce.
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
Certo image

 

Certo

1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RAVIOLIS COSTE DELLA CROCE$22.00
RAVIOLI FILLED WITH BRAISED SHORT RIBS AND RICOTTA CHEESE SERVED WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATES, GREEN PEAS AND ASPARAGUS IN A LIGHT CREAM SAUCE
More about Certo

