Rigatoni in Miami

PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Rigatoni all'Amatriciana
|$19.00
rigatoni pasta, pancetta, onions, red wine, tomato sauce, aged pecorino cheese
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Rigatoni
|$29.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella
Nave
3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami
|Crab Rigatoni
|$12.00
Jumbo Crab, Calabrian chili, lemon, lobster stock, butter.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
|$22.00
Spicy njuda sausage, tomato, cream + parmesan