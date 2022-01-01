Rigatoni in Miami

Rigatoni all'Amatriciana image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni all'Amatriciana$19.00
rigatoni pasta, pancetta, onions, red wine, tomato sauce, aged pecorino cheese
More about Strada in the Grove
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni$29.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Nave image

 

Nave

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rigatoni$12.00
Jumbo Crab, Calabrian chili, lemon, lobster stock, butter.
More about Nave
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
Spicy njuda sausage, tomato, cream + parmesan
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Whole Wheat Rigatoni image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Avenue, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Wheat Rigatoni$38.00
Ragu Bolognese, Foraged Mushrooms, Parmigiano
More about Fiola Miami

