Roast beef sandwiches in Miami

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$11.99
Roast beef, red onions, tomato, swiss cheese, arugula and peach Balsamic sauce
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.99
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onions, Horseradish Aioli, Brioche Bun.
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$16.75
Served with deli mustard.