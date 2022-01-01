Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.99
Roast beef, red onions, tomato, swiss cheese, arugula and peach Balsamic sauce
More about Bonjour French Bakery
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onions, Horseradish Aioli, Brioche Bun.
More about Union Station Cafe
Banner pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$16.75
Served with deli mustard.
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave

