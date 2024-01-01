Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rock shrimp tempura in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Rock Shrimp Tempura

Miami restaurants that serve rock shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi - Miami: 3401 NE 1st Ave

3401 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Rock Shrimp, Chili Mayo, Chives & Lime.
More about Bondi Sushi - Miami: 3401 NE 1st Ave
Item pic

 

TOKU MODERN ASIAN

19575 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rock Shrimp Tempura$29.00
Creamy spicy sauce
More about TOKU MODERN ASIAN

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Wonton Egg Drop Soup

Nachos

Meat Pies

Fish And Chips

Lentil Soup

Mushroom Salad

Mussels

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (49 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston