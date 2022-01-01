Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve rum cake

Vicky Bakery Doral image

 

Vicky Cafe - Doral

10740 NW 74th St, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
15p Rum Cake$29.99
More about Vicky Cafe - Doral
Item pic

 

The Yayo Cafe - Wynwood

1900 Northeast Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rum Cake Bites$12.00
Deep Fried French Toast Battered Rum Cake Bites coated with Cinnamon Sugar and served with Fresh Strawberries and Caramel Sauce.
More about The Yayo Cafe - Wynwood
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
RUM CAKE$10.00
More about Whisk Gourmet
Taco Time and More image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Time and More

10314 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rum Cake$5.00
More about Taco Time and More
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

PASTRY IS ART

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dulce de leche rum cake$25.00
Vanilla rum cake filled and iced with dulce de leche topped with toasted sliced almonds.
More about PASTRY IS ART
Restaurant banner

 

Lucia Pizzeria Restaurant

8755 Southwest 72nd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BABA RUM CAKE$15.99
More about Lucia Pizzeria Restaurant

