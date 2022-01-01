Rum cake in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve rum cake
More about The Yayo Cafe - Wynwood
The Yayo Cafe - Wynwood
1900 Northeast Miami Court, Miami
|Fried Rum Cake Bites
|$12.00
Deep Fried French Toast Battered Rum Cake Bites coated with Cinnamon Sugar and served with Fresh Strawberries and Caramel Sauce.
More about Whisk Gourmet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|RUM CAKE
|$10.00
More about Taco Time and More
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Time and More
10314 W Flagler St, Miami
|Rum Cake
|$5.00
More about PASTRY IS ART
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
PASTRY IS ART
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Dulce de leche rum cake
|$25.00
Vanilla rum cake filled and iced with dulce de leche topped with toasted sliced almonds.