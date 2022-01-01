Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve salad rolls

Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KRAB SALAD ROLL$12.00
A Creative Mix of Krab, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Masago
More about Sushi Sake
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
KRAB SALAD ROLL$12.00
A Creative Mix of Krab, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Masago
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Vanilla Cake

Brisket

Beef Salad

Shrimp Fried Rice

Triple Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Quesadillas

Mahi Mahi

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston