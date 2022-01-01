Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve salad wrap

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$13.95
your choice of wild-caught tuna salad or chickpea 'tuna' salad, arugula, tomato, red onion, sprouts, tahini dressing
More about Flyfuel Food Co.
Fresh Carrot Aventura image

 

Fresh Carrot Aventura

2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD WRAP$11.95
Romaine Lettuce with Croutons and Vegan Parmesan Cheese with our Caesar Dressing
More about Fresh Carrot Aventura
Estefan Kitchen Express image

 

Estefan Kitchen Express

1961 miad cir, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$12.96
More about Estefan Kitchen Express
Item pic

 

Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.95
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.95
More about Juice and Java Aventura

