Salad wrap in Miami

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$13.95
your choice of wild-caught tuna salad or chickpea 'tuna' salad, arugula, tomato, red onion, sprouts, tahini dressing
Fresh Carrot Aventura
2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura
|CAESAR SALAD WRAP
|$11.95
Romaine Lettuce with Croutons and Vegan Parmesan Cheese with our Caesar Dressing
Miami Squeeze - Midtown
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.