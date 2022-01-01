Salmon in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmone all’Aneto$32.00
seared marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy fennel, and apple, lemon-mustard sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
More about Strada in the Grove
KAE SUNSET image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$3.00
More about KAE SUNSET
Island Grilled Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Island Grilled Salmon$15.95
Norwegian salmon grilled to a crisp with a tender juicy center topped with a cool and fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro salsa. Also available blackened. Served with 2 sides.
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Item pic

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Andino (7.5oz)$22.00
Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.
More about Pisco y Nazca
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Salmon$26.00
More about Blvd Baes
Salmon image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Crispy Salmon Roll$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
LJ image

 

LJ

151 NE 41 Street, Suite 135, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$39.00
ROASTED ORA KING SALMON, FRESH GARBANZO BEANS, CHICKPEA YOGURT AND GREEN FALAFEL
More about LJ
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp$21.95
More about Don Camaron
Borsalino Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Borsalino Cafe

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Quinoa BOWL$17.00
Cajun Salmon, Green Chickpea, Kale and Edamame Tri-color Quinoa, Carrot fettuccine, Ricotta, Arugula pesto
More about Borsalino Cafe
Salmon Bowl image

 

Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$15.90
Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot
More about Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
More about Carrot Express
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)$15.00
Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc$7.00
Salmon. 2-pc/order
More about OMAKAI sushi
Salmon image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Crispy Salmon Roll$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Faroe Island Salmon Bowl image

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
More about Motek
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
More about Carrot Express
Salmon Aburi image

 

Paperfish

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Aburi$9.00
Torched Salmon, Truffle Oil and Lime zest
More about Paperfish
KAE DORAL image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$3.00
More about KAE DORAL
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Salmon$26.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC
Salmon Benedict image

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Benedict$14.95
Multigrain toast, smoked salmon, cage-free poached egg, cilantro sauce and hollandaise sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado$12.00
salmon avocado*$7.00
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Item pic

 

Pisco y Nazca

8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Andino (7.5oz)$22.00
Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.
More about Pisco y Nazca
Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon image

 

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon$40.00
Sweet and Spicy Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Spinach
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Item pic

 

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON FILLET$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
SALMON ROBATA$14.00
marinated & grilled | curry spices | cole slaw
More about Lulu in the Grove
Salmon Teriyaki Plate image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
More about Union Station Cafe
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon$35.00
Brown Sugar Crust, Sweet Chili Aioli, Roasted Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Spinach
More about Chef Adrianne's
Item pic

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$10.00
More about Shokudo Miami

