Salmon in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Salmone all’Aneto
|$32.00
seared marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy fennel, and apple, lemon-mustard sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Island Grilled Salmon
|$15.95
Norwegian salmon grilled to a crisp with a tender juicy center topped with a cool and fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro salsa. Also available blackened. Served with 2 sides.
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Salmon Andino (7.5oz)
|$22.00
Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
|Crispy Salmon Roll
|$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
LJ
151 NE 41 Street, Suite 135, Miami
|SALMON
|$39.00
ROASTED ORA KING SALMON, FRESH GARBANZO BEANS, CHICKPEA YOGURT AND GREEN FALAFEL
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp
|$21.95
SANDWICHES
Borsalino Cafe
119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami
|Salmon Quinoa BOWL
|$17.00
Cajun Salmon, Green Chickpea, Kale and Edamame Tri-color Quinoa, Carrot fettuccine, Ricotta, Arugula pesto
Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.90
Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE
|$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
|$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
|Salmon Cut Roll (8pc)
|$15.00
|Sake (Salmon) - 2 pc
|$7.00
Salmon. 2-pc/order
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
|Crispy Salmon Roll
|$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Paperfish
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI
|Salmon Aburi
|$9.00
Torched Salmon, Truffle Oil and Lime zest
SALADS
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Salmon Benedict
|$14.95
Multigrain toast, smoked salmon, cage-free poached egg, cilantro sauce and hollandaise sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Salmon Avocado
|$12.00
|salmon avocado*
|$7.00
Pisco y Nazca
8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI
|Salmon Andino (7.5oz)
|$22.00
Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.
Redfish by Chef Adrianne
9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES
|Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon
|$40.00
Sweet and Spicy Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Spinach
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|SALMON FILLET
|$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
|SALMON ROBATA
|$14.00
marinated & grilled | curry spices | cole slaw
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate
|$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon
|$35.00
Brown Sugar Crust, Sweet Chili Aioli, Roasted Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Spinach
- 2