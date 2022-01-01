Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Salmon Bay Sandwich$12.99
Smoked salmon, spinach, cream cheese, caramelized onions, capers.
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Shmear Sandwich$13.95
everything bagel scooped and toasted, smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onions, tomatoes, wild arugula
More about Flyfuel Food Co.
Item pic

 

Purple Orchid

150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bay Sandwich$9.99
Smoked salmon, spinach, cream cheese, caramelized onions, capers.
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Kitchen+Bar

8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$16.00
patagonian salmon (sushi style), lettuce, tomato, red onions, dijonaise, capers, sunny-side up egg, brioche bun & petit salad
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad
More about Cafe Bastille
Item pic

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$18.00
In house smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, fish dressing, rye bread
More about Kush By Spillover

