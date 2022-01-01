Salmon sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Salmon Bay Sandwich
|$12.99
Smoked salmon, spinach, cream cheese, caramelized onions, capers.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Salmon Shmear Sandwich
|$13.95
everything bagel scooped and toasted, smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onions, tomatoes, wild arugula
Purple Orchid
150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami
|Salmon Bay Sandwich
|$9.99
Smoked salmon, spinach, cream cheese, caramelized onions, capers.
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Kitchen+Bar
8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
patagonian salmon (sushi style), lettuce, tomato, red onions, dijonaise, capers, sunny-side up egg, brioche bun & petit salad
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad