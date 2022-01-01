Seaweed salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$27.00
Kelp, paci c seaweed, cucumber,
daikon, sesame seeds, yuzu, pickled ginger, coconut amino
dressing, NF
Kelp, paci c seaweed, cucumber, daikon, sesame seeds, yuzu, pickled ginger, coconut amino dressing, NF
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
Sushi MAS
2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
Japanese Seaweed Salad
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Seaweed Salad
|$8.00
Wakame, Spicy Wakame, Cucumber, Kombu Vin, Sesame
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Seasoned seaweed with sesame seeds
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad