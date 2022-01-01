Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEAWEED SALAD$27.00
Kelp, paci c seaweed, cucumber,
daikon, sesame seeds, yuzu, pickled ginger, coconut amino
dressing, NF
SEAWEED SALAD$27.00
Kelp, paci c seaweed, cucumber, daikon, sesame seeds, yuzu, pickled ginger, coconut amino dressing, NF
More about Plant Miami
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HIYASHI WAKAME (SEAWEED SALAD)$7.00
More about Sushi Ko
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$7.00
Japanese Seaweed Salad
More about Sushi MAS
Item pic

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$8.00
Wakame, Spicy Wakame, Cucumber, Kombu Vin, Sesame
More about The Citadel
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Seasoned seaweed with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Bay
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
More about Sushi Sake
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$8.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Wabi Sabi Miami image

 

Wabi Sabi Miami

851 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$8.00
More about Wabi Sabi Miami
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Dumplings

Mahi Mahi

Brulee

Baked Ziti

Risotto

Cannellonis

Flautas

Steak Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston