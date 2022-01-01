Shawarma in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Side Lamb Shawarma
|$23.00
side lamb shawarma
|Side Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
side of chicken shawarma
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
chicken thighs (kosher chicken), amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Shawarma On Plate
More about Habibi Kush
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$17.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breasts, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides.
|Beef Shawarma Platter
|$18.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated prime beef, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|LAMB SHAWARMA BOWL
|$34.00
your choice based, topped with lamb shawarma, Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat the protein on your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
|Side Lamb Shawarma
|$23.00
|Side Chicken Shawarma (kosher)
|$12.00
More about ICON Mediterranean
ICON Mediterranean
241 NW 24 Street, Miami
|SHAWARMA QUESADILLA
|$9.99
WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA , CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND JACK CHEESE
More about El Arabito Grill
El Arabito Grill
10738 nw 74th st, doral
|Shawarma on Plate Beef
|$16.50
|Shawarma On Plate Mix
|$16.50
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$15.50
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Shawarma Roll
|$21.00
Avocado and cucumber roll, topped with a mix of baby chicken with cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame oil