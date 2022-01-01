Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Lamb Shawarma$23.00
side lamb shawarma
Side Chicken Shawarma$12.00
side of chicken shawarma
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
chicken thighs (kosher chicken), amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma On Plate
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Platter$17.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breasts, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides.
Beef Shawarma Platter$18.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated prime beef, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
More about Habibi Kush
Item pic

 

Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB SHAWARMA BOWL$34.00
your choice based, topped with lamb shawarma, Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat the protein on your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
Side Lamb Shawarma$23.00
Side Chicken Shawarma (kosher)$12.00
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Item pic

 

ICON Mediterranean

241 NW 24 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHAWARMA QUESADILLA$9.99
WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA , CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND JACK CHEESE
More about ICON Mediterranean
Restaurant banner

 

El Arabito Grill

10738 nw 74th st, doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shawarma on Plate Beef$16.50
Shawarma On Plate Mix$16.50
Beef Shawarma Wrap$15.50
More about El Arabito Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shawarma Roll$21.00
Avocado and cucumber roll, topped with a mix of baby chicken with cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame oil
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

