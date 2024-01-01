Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

Consumer pic

 

LAYALI MIAMI

11402 Northwest 41st Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma Wrap (Gyro)$13.00
More about LAYALI MIAMI
Consumer pic

 

El Arabito Grill - 10738 nw 74th st

10738 nw 74th st, doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.00
Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.99
Mixed Shawarma Wrap$13.99
More about El Arabito Grill - 10738 nw 74th st

