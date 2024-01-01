Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shawarma wraps in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Shawarma Wraps
Miami restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
LAYALI MIAMI
11402 Northwest 41st Street, Doral
No reviews yet
Beef Shawarma Wrap (Gyro)
$13.00
More about LAYALI MIAMI
El Arabito Grill - 10738 nw 74th st
10738 nw 74th st, doral
No reviews yet
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$12.00
Beef Shawarma Wrap
$13.99
Mixed Shawarma Wrap
$13.99
More about El Arabito Grill - 10738 nw 74th st
