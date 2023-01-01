Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Rodbenders Raw Bar & Grill - 20400 Old Cutler Rd

20400 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Basket$15.99
All About Crab

2699 BISCAYNE BLVD #2, MIAMI

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Shrimp Basket$17.00
