Shrimp burritos in Miami

3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce

Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

