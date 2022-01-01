Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Uptown 66 image

 

Uptown 66

6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP BURRITO$15.00
RED RICE, CILANTRO CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
More about Uptown 66
Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$16.00
More about Caja Caliente
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Burrito$13.25
3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce
Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
WHISK SHRIMP BURRITO$22.00
More about Whisk Gourmet

