Shrimp burritos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Uptown 66
6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$15.00
RED RICE, CILANTRO CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.25
3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce
Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.