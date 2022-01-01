Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita$23.00
Grilled Shrimp, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas Saltadas$18.25
Ginger Soy Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$16.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
Shrimp Fajitas$17.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
More about Havana Harry's

