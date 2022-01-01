Shrimp fajitas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Shrimp Fajita
|$23.00
Grilled Shrimp, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Shrimp Fajitas Saltadas
|$18.25
Ginger Soy Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema