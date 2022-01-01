Shumai in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve shumai
More about Soya Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Shumai
|$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp. Served with ponzu sauce and topped with honey mustard.
More about Sushiato
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Shumai (Shrimp)
|$8.00
Shrimp dumplings (fried or steamed)
More about Sushi Sake
SUSHI
Sushi Sake
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
|PORK SHUMAI
|$8.50
Deep Fried or Steamed
|SHRIMP SHUMAI
|$8.50
Deep-fried or steamed.
More about Varsol By Akashi
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Six (6) seasoned shrimp dumplings in a thin pastry dough. Served steam or fired.
More about Shoma Bazaar
Shoma Bazaar
9420 NW 41 Street, Doral
|ShuMai Pork
|$8.00
ShuMai (3 pieces) is steamed Open face dumplings that with variety of stuffing, and its most well-known DimSum dish From HONG KONG, this ShuMai Stuffed with Pork, & shrimp Shiitake.
|Shrimp ShuMai
|$9.00
ShuMai (3 pieces) is steamed Open face dumplings that with variety of stuffing, and its most well-known DimSum dish From HONG KONG, this ShuMai Stuffed with Shrimp.
More about Akashi Brickell
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Steamed or fried.