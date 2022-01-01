Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve shumai

Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.00
More about Sushi Ko
Item pic

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp. Served with ponzu sauce and topped with honey mustard.
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai (Shrimp)$8.00
Shrimp dumplings (fried or steamed)
More about Sushiato
Item pic

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai Dumplings$14.00
shrimp & pork
More about Shokudo Miami
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORK SHUMAI$8.50
Deep Fried or Steamed
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.50
Deep-fried or steamed.
More about Sushi Sake
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Six (6) seasoned shrimp dumplings in a thin pastry dough. Served steam or fired.
More about Varsol By Akashi
Item pic

 

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41 Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ShuMai Pork$8.00
ShuMai (3 pieces) is steamed Open face dumplings that with variety of stuffing, and its most well-known DimSum dish From HONG KONG, this ShuMai Stuffed with Pork, & shrimp Shiitake.
Shrimp ShuMai$9.00
ShuMai (3 pieces) is steamed Open face dumplings that with variety of stuffing, and its most well-known DimSum dish From HONG KONG, this ShuMai Stuffed with Shrimp.
More about Shoma Bazaar
3cc742d2-6cd7-4d91-b736-7ac012e88e64 image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Steamed or fried.
More about Akashi Brickell
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork & Shrimp Shumai$10.00
Pork and shrimp stuffed shumais.
Deep fried or steamed.
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

