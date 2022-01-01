Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve singapore noodles

DUCK 'N SUM

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SINGAPORE NOODLES$15.00
RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM, PORK & PRAWN.
SINGAPORE NOODLES (vg)$13.00
RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM.
Chai Wok

1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Singapore Noodles$13.95
A delicious comfort food, our Singapore Noodles dish is stir fried to perfection with your choice of chicken, beef, veal or tofu and includes broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and string beans.
PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SINGAPORE NOODLES*$18.75
curry, kale, yuba, peppers, cilantro, bacon bits
