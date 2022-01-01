Singapore noodles in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve singapore noodles
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
|SINGAPORE NOODLES
|$15.00
RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM, PORK & PRAWN.
|SINGAPORE NOODLES (vg)
|$13.00
RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM.
Chai Wok
1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach
|Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
A delicious comfort food, our Singapore Noodles dish is stir fried to perfection with your choice of chicken, beef, veal or tofu and includes broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and string beans.