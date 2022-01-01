Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
sirloin Steak$44.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Sirloin Steak$25.95
Served with vegetable of the day, choice side & garden or caesar salad
More about Mike's Miami
Little Havana Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Restaurant

12727 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami

Avg 4.2 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
10 Oz Sirloin Steak$20.99
More about Little Havana Restaurant
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N.Y. Sirloin Steak$17.95
12 oz N.Y. Sirloin Steak
More about La Carreta Kendall
c091190b-48d8-45c4-8c45-172fcd53a5a3 image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak$15.50
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides
Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak (Special)$13.95
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides & cole & carrots salad
More about Mezza Latin House -
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N.Y. Sirloin Steak$17.95
12 oz N.Y. Sirloin Steak
More about La Carreta Bird Road

