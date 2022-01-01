Sliders in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve sliders

$5 El Slider image

TACOS • TAPAS

Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
$5 El Slider$5.00
aged angus, swiss, guava bbq, fried onions on toasted brioche
More about Ball & Chain
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$10.59
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$10.59
More about Sports Grill
Boteco Brazilian Bar image

 

Boteco Brazilian Bar

916 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Sliders
More about Boteco Brazilian Bar
BAO SLIDER image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAO SLIDER$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$10.59
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$10.59
More about Sports Grill
Sliders image

 

77 Sport Bar

180 Giralda Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliders$9.77
More about 77 Sport Bar
Item pic

 

Manjay Restaurant

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Slider$10.00
More about Manjay Restaurant

