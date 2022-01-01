Spicy noodles in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve spicy noodles
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Shrimp Glass Noodles (Yum Sen Goong) **served spicy
|$15.00
clear noodles, ground pork, herbs & lime sauce
Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - 22 NE 3rd Ave
22 NE 3rd Ave, Miami
|H2. Korean Glass Noodle (Spicy)
|$12.95
Select protein sautéed with sweet potato noodle, bell peppers, purple onions, and cilantro.
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Spicy Noodles
|$16.00
Rice noodles, mixed peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions and spicy sauce