Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve spicy noodles

The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Glass Noodles (Yum Sen Goong) **served spicy$15.00
clear noodles, ground pork, herbs & lime sauce
More about The Citadel
Restaurant banner

 

Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - 22 NE 3rd Ave

22 NE 3rd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
H2. Korean Glass Noodle (Spicy)$12.95
Select protein sautéed with sweet potato noodle, bell peppers, purple onions, and cilantro.
More about Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - 22 NE 3rd Ave
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Noodles$16.00
Rice noodles, mixed peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions and spicy sauce
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill - 19004 NE 29th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Chicken Katsu

Salmon Burgers

Huevos Rancheros

Tostadas

Margherita Pizza

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston