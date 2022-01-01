Squid in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve squid
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Salt & Pepper Squid
|$14.00
Crispy Salt and pepper Squid, crispy garlic, smoked ponzu
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Squid Ink Linguine Vongole
|$35.00
Littleneck Clams, Herb-Garlic Butter
Tur Kitchen
259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
|Roasted Squid
|$22.00
Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
