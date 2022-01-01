Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$14.00
Crispy Salt and pepper Squid, crispy garlic, smoked ponzu
More about Pubbelly Sushi
OMAKAI sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Salad$9.00
More about OMAKAI sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$14.00
Crispy Salt and pepper Squid, crispy garlic, smoked ponzu
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Ink Linguine Vongole$35.00
Littleneck Clams, Herb-Garlic Butter
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Salad$12.00
More about Sushi Bay
Item pic

 

Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Squid$22.00
Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro
More about Tur Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salt & Pepper Squid$14.00
Crispy Salt and pepper Squid, crispy garlic, smoked ponzu
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$14.00
Crispy Salt and pepper Squid, crispy garlic, smoked ponzu
More about Pubbelly Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Tiramisu

Cookies

Street Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Mango Smoothies

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Soft Shell Crabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston