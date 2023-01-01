Steamed rice in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve steamed rice
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Package 2 - Tofu Stroganoff, White Rice (with Black Bean Sauce), Steamed Veggies
|$140.00
Includes tofu stroganoff, white rice (w/ black bean sauce), and steamed vegetables. Consider adding drinks and desserts. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Side of Steamed White Rice
|$1.99
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Steamed Rice (Khao)
|$3.00
|Steamed Rice Side
|$3.00
PLANTA Queen - Coconut Grove
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|STEAMED RICE
|$4.00
side of steamed white rice
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarcane raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Steamed Rice
|$7.00