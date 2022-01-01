Street tacos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve street tacos
Spanish Marie Brewery
14251 SW 120th St, Miami
|Steak Street Tacos
|$12.00
Marinated grilled steak inside a 6" corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro, white onion and a drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce. (3 per order)
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Street Queso Frito TACO
|$2.00
Slab of Queso Frito on a tortilla of your choice topped with Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
|Street Ground Beef Taco
|$2.00
Homemade Ground Beef on a tortilla of your choice topped with Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
|Street Mushroom Taco
|$2.00
Jerk Mushrooms on a tortilla of your choice topped with Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.