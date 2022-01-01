Sundaes in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve sundaes
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Cookie Skillet Sundae
|$14.95
Large chocolate chip cookie baked in its own skillet, covered with ice cream Marshmallows, Oreo cookies and whip cream
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
Please choose 1 ice cream flavor.
Comes with a warm brownie, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a cherry
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$8.00
2 scoops of ice cream of your choice served with hot fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.