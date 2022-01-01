Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve sundaes

LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kush Brownie Sundae$12.00
More about LoKal
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Brownie Sundae$7.50
More about Mike's Miami
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie Skillet Sundae$14.95
Large chocolate chip cookie baked in its own skillet, covered with ice cream Marshmallows, Oreo cookies and whip cream
More about Havana Harry's
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$7.00
Please choose 1 ice cream flavor.
Comes with a warm brownie, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a cherry
Hot Fudge Sundae$8.00
2 scoops of ice cream of your choice served with hot fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.
More about The Citadel
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Bunnie Cakes

8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral

Avg 4.5 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae$5.00
Chocolate Cake Sundae$5.00
Serves 1 - 2 People
More about Bunnie Cakes

