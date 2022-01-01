Sweet corn in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve sweet corn
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Sweet Corn
|$9.00
chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, lime, salt
|Sweet Corn
|$7.00
Spicy mayo, cotija cheese, lime, salt
More about Chef Adrianne's
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Sweet Corn Tamalito
|$17.00
Black Tiger Shrimp, Garlic Cream, Scallion, Chipotle
More about Blue Collar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Sweet Corn: Herbed Butter.
On the cob, with herbed butter.