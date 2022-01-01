Sweet potato fries in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
The Blues Burgers
7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Loretta and The Butcher
3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove
|SWEET POTATOES FRIES
|$8.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95