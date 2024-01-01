Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tandoori chicken in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Tandoori Chicken
Miami restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
Dana-pani Indian kitchen
K 5 31 Nw 9th St, Miami
No reviews yet
Tandoori Chicken
$20.99
More about Dana-pani Indian kitchen
Ghee - 8965 SW 72nd Pl
8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall
No reviews yet
Tandoori Chicken gf
$28.00
Tandoori Chicken gf
$28.00
More about Ghee - 8965 SW 72nd Pl
