Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Item pic

 

Dana-pani Indian kitchen

K 5 31 Nw 9th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$20.99
More about Dana-pani Indian kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Ghee - 8965 SW 72nd Pl

8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken gf$28.00
Tandoori Chicken gf$28.00
More about Ghee - 8965 SW 72nd Pl

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Filet Mignon

Veggie Burritos

Cheesecake

Oreo Cake

Tortilla Soup

Flan

Mediterranean Salad

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (51 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston