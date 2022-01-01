Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Salmon Teriyaki Plate image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$15.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
More about Union Station Cafe
Item pic

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nigiri Salmon Teriyaki (2 pieces)$9.00
Salmon nigiri with lime slices, tobiko and teriyaki sauce
More about Sushiato
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki with Shrimp$20.95
More about Havana Harry's
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON TERIYAKI$22.00
More about Sushi Sake
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
Two (2) lightly fried salmon fillets with a side of rice and teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki$13.00
Lightly fried salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce
More about Varsol By Akashi
Item pic

 

Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Fish Salmon$17.00
Fried Salmon, Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage & Sesame Seeds. Tossed on Teriyaki sauce (Which contains Onions & Mushrooms.)
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
Lightly fried filet of salmon. Served with miso soup or salad.
Salmon Teriyaki$13.00
Lightly fried.
More about Akashi Brickell
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON TERIYAKI$22.00
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

