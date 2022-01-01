Teriyaki salmon in Miami
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)
|$18.00
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)
|$18.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate
|$15.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Nigiri Salmon Teriyaki (2 pieces)
|$9.00
Salmon nigiri with lime slices, tobiko and teriyaki sauce
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Salmon Teriyaki with Shrimp
|$20.95
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|SALMON TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)
|$18.00
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.00
Two (2) lightly fried salmon fillets with a side of rice and teriyaki sauce
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$13.00
Lightly fried salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce
Miami Squeeze - Midtown
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami
|Teriyaki Fish Salmon
|$17.00
Fried Salmon, Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage & Sesame Seeds. Tossed on Teriyaki sauce (Which contains Onions & Mushrooms.)
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.00
Lightly fried filet of salmon. Served with miso soup or salad.
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$13.00
Lightly fried.