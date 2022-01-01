Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki steaks in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Teriyaki Steaks
Miami restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
SUSHI
Sushi Sake - Sunset
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
Avg 4.6
(820 reviews)
TUESDAY STEAK TERIYAKI
$7.50
KIDS STEAK TERIYAKI
$15.00
Served with Steamed White Rice
More about Sushi Sake - Sunset
Sushi Sake Cutler Bay
18735 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
No reviews yet
TUESDAY STEAK TERIYAKI
$7.50
More about Sushi Sake Cutler Bay
