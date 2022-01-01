Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna steaks in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve tuna steaks

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Steak Sandwich$13.95
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Blackened Tuna Steak$17.95
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna steak hand rubbed in our house blend blackening seasonings grilled to your choice of temperature *rare or medium* topped with a combination of Asian sauce and Thai glaze. Served with one side.
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Item pic

 

Perl Restaurant

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Eye Tuna Steak$33.00
More about Perl Restaurant
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Roll$15.00
Rolled with seared Tuna steak, avocado and scallions served with special spicy sauce
Tuna Steak Sauce$1.00
Tuna Steak$21.00
Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with Akashi’s homemade sauce
More about Varsol By Akashi
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Roll$14.50
Rolled with seared Tuna Steak, avocado, and scallions served with a special spicy sauce
Tuna Steak$21.00
Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with hannya’s homemade sauce.
More about Akashi Brickell

