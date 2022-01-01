Tuna steaks in Miami
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$13.95
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
|Blackened Tuna Steak
|$17.95
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna steak hand rubbed in our house blend blackening seasonings grilled to your choice of temperature *rare or medium* topped with a combination of Asian sauce and Thai glaze. Served with one side.
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Big Eye Tuna Steak
|$33.00
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Tuna Steak Roll
|$15.00
Rolled with seared Tuna steak, avocado and scallions served with special spicy sauce
|Tuna Steak Sauce
|$1.00
|Tuna Steak
|$21.00
Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with Akashi’s homemade sauce