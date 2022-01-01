Turkey bacon in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve turkey bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|49. CUBANO: Turkey, bacon, manchego cheese and mustard
|$2.50
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Ranch Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|CHICKEN, TURKEY BACON, & RANCH MAC & CHEESE
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Turkey Bacon, Ranch Dressing topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Turkey Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|47. Turkey, bacon and mayo
|$1.50
|47. Turkey, bacon and mayo
|$2.50
|49. CUBANO: Turkey, bacon, manchego cheese and mustard
|$2.50