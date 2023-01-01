Vegan sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about Aguacate
Aguacate
12100 SW 43 st, Olympia Heights
|Vegan Pork Sandwich- Pan Con Lechon
|$12.00
Jackfruit Cooked with Cuban Mojo and onions, Topped with Raw Onions and Pickles. Served on Toasted Vegan Cuban Bread and Mojo Mayo. Served with Plantain Chips.
Contains gluten
For gluten free option add Gluten Free Burger Bun
|Vegan Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Seitan Beef marinated in Cuban Mojo, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Potato Stix, Mojo Mayo, Tomato and Fresh Greens. Served in Vegan Cuban Bread with a Side of Plantain Chips.
Contains gluten