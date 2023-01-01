Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Aguacate

12100 SW 43 st, Olympia Heights

TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Pork Sandwich- Pan Con Lechon$12.00
Jackfruit Cooked with Cuban Mojo and onions, Topped with Raw Onions and Pickles. Served on Toasted Vegan Cuban Bread and Mojo Mayo. Served with Plantain Chips.
Contains gluten
For gluten free option add Gluten Free Burger Bun
Vegan Steak Sandwich$13.00
Seitan Beef marinated in Cuban Mojo, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, Potato Stix, Mojo Mayo, Tomato and Fresh Greens. Served in Vegan Cuban Bread with a Side of Plantain Chips.
Contains gluten
More about Aguacate
Dreamer Miami Acai Juice Matcha Paraiso

480 Northeast 31st Street, Miami

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Sandwich$15.95
Parsley, tomato, spinach, red cabbage, avocado, tomato, arugula, cucumber, vegan cheese dressing
More about Dreamer Miami Acai Juice Matcha Paraiso

