Veggie quesadillas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Alhambra station cafe - 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170
Alhambra station cafe - 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170
255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170, CORAL GABLES
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$14.05
Sauteed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, hummus, shredded cheese and cilantro sauce.
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Folded tortilla with cheese, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.