Veggie quesadillas in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Veggie Quesadillas

Miami restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Alhambra station cafe - 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170

255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$14.05
Sauteed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, hummus, shredded cheese and cilantro sauce.
More about Alhambra station cafe - 255 ALHAMBRA CIRCLE STE 170
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Folded tortilla with cheese, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Way
Item pic

 

BANDIDOS TAQUERIA

7800 NW 25TH ST #15, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$12.50
flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Garlic mushrooms
More about BANDIDOS TAQUERIA

