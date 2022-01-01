Veggie rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Spicy Veggie Roll
|$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
|Veggie Roll
|$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL
|$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL
|$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL
|$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Spicy Veggie Roll
|$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
|Veggie Roll
|$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
Taikin Asian Cuisine
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Veggie Roll
|$12.00
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Sushi MAS
2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura
|Veggie Truffle Roll
|$14.00
Shiitake mushrooms, carrots and Philadelphia with avocado and truffle oil on top.
Paperfish Sushi
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI
|Veggie Roll
|$10.00
Avocado / Cucumber / Sesame Seeds
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Veggie Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Pickled Daikon, Asparagus, Zucchini Tempura, Avocado, Carrot, Vegan Wasabi Ranch
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Veggie Special Vegetarian Roll
|$11.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seeds
Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|VEGGIE HAND ROLL
|$6.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
|VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL
|$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Spicy Veggie Roll
|$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
|Veggie Roll
|$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Spicy Veggie Roll
|$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed