Veggie rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Yip image

 

Yip

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Spring Roll$7.00
More about Yip
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Veggie Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
Veggie Roll$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Veggie Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
Veggie Roll$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Taikin Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$12.00
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Truffle Roll$14.00
Shiitake mushrooms, carrots and Philadelphia with avocado and truffle oil on top.
More about Sushi MAS
Paperfish image

 

Paperfish Sushi

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$10.00
Avocado / Cucumber / Sesame Seeds
More about Paperfish Sushi
Item pic

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Pickled Daikon, Asparagus, Zucchini Tempura, Avocado, Carrot, Vegan Wasabi Ranch
More about The Citadel
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Special Vegetarian Roll$11.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seeds
More about Sushi Bay
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE HAND ROLL$6.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
VEGGIE SUSHI ROLL$9.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, CARROT, CUCUMBER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Roll$14.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Veggie Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
Veggie Roll$11.00
6pcs goma wakame, avocado, cucumber soy paper wrap and spicy ponzu side
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Roll$11.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Veggie Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Yip

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Spring Roll$7.90
More about Yip

Map

Map

