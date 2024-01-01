Vietnamese coffee in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - Miami Store
Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - Miami Store
22 NE 3rd Ave, Miami
|Vietnamese Coffee (Plain Jane)
|$6.95
Premium robusta beans (high caffeine) imported from Vietnam and brew to perfection by slow-dripping using phin filter and mixed with condense milk
|Vietnamese Coffee w/ Ube Cream
|$7.95
Premium robusta beans (high caffeine) imported from Vietnam and brew to perfection by slow-dripping using phin filter and mixed with condense milk and house ube cream (contain coconut milk and ube extract)