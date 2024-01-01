Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) - Miami Store

22 NE 3rd Ave, Miami

Vietnamese Coffee (Plain Jane)$6.95
Premium robusta beans (high caffeine) imported from Vietnam and brew to perfection by slow-dripping using phin filter and mixed with condense milk
Vietnamese Coffee w/ Ube Cream$7.95
Premium robusta beans (high caffeine) imported from Vietnam and brew to perfection by slow-dripping using phin filter and mixed with condense milk and house ube cream (contain coconut milk and ube extract)
Morgan's on 7th - 2800 nw 7th ave

2800 nw 7th ave, miami

Vietnamese Coffee$10.00
