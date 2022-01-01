Volcano rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Volcano Roll image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Volcano Roll$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE SUNSET
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VOLCANO ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Volcano Roll image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Volcano Roll$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE DORAL
El Tiesto cafe image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

El Tiesto cafe

3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Volcano Roll$14.00
More about El Tiesto cafe
Volcano Roll image

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Volcano Roll$12.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VOLCANO ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VOLCANO ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VOLCANO ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

