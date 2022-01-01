Volcano rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about KAE SUNSET
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Volcano Roll
|$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|VOLCANO ROLL
|$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about KAE DORAL
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Volcano Roll
|$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about El Tiesto cafe
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
El Tiesto cafe
3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Volcano Roll
|$14.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Volcano Roll
|$12.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|VOLCANO ROLL
|$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|VOLCANO ROLL
|$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, DYNAMITE, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, NORI, CREAM CHEESE AND EEL SAUCE