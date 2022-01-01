Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

PIZZA

NAPOLITANO

8481 NW South River Dr, medley

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pizza
Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
More about NAPOLITANO
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium #18 WHITE PIZZA (4 Cheese)( Ricotta, Mozarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )$17.99
Large #18 WHITE PIZZA ( Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes )$20.99
More about Pizzafiore
Certo image

 

Certo

1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" NY WHITE PIZZA$18.00
16" NY WHITE PIZZA$22.00
More about Certo
Pina's Pizza image

 

Pina's Pizza

12041 SW 117th AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic
More about Pina's Pizza
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
XL-Large White Pizza$24.95
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta

Map

Map

