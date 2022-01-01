Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve yakisoba

Item pic

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba
Noodles !!
More about Sushiato
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Yakisoba$14.00
Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli
More about Varsol By Akashi
5b594fc0-6684-4f94-9646-c79d56d1cf21 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(w) Steak Yakisoba$16.00
skirt steak and vegetable stir-fried noodles, nori flakes, beni-shoga
(w) Veggie Yakisoba$10.00
vegetable stir-fried noodles, beni-shoga
(wl) LS - Steak Yakisoba$17.00
Skirt steak and vegetable stir-fried noodles,
miso soup, mini wedge creamy soy salad
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Yakisoba$14.00
Chicken Yakisoba$16.00
More about Akashi Brickell

