Yakisoba in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about Varsol By Akashi
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Vegetable Yakisoba
|$14.00
Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|(w) Steak Yakisoba
|$16.00
skirt steak and vegetable stir-fried noodles, nori flakes, beni-shoga
|(w) Veggie Yakisoba
|$10.00
vegetable stir-fried noodles, beni-shoga
|(wl) LS - Steak Yakisoba
|$17.00
Skirt steak and vegetable stir-fried noodles,
miso soup, mini wedge creamy soy salad