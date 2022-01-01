Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakitori in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve yakitori

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yakitori$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yakitori$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Yakitori$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(wl) LS - Chicken Yakitori$16.00
white rice, miso soup, mini wedge creamy soy salad
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yakitori$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yakitori Chicken Skewers (2)$10.00
Grilled baby chicken in a light peanut butter sauce with a hint of ginger on a bed of mixed greens with sliced almonds
Yakitori Hanger Skewers (2)$13.00
Grilled cubed ribeye drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds on a bed of mixed greens
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

