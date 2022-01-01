Yakitori in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve yakitori
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Chicken Yakitori
|$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Chicken Yakitori
|$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Chicken Yakitori
|$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|(wl) LS - Chicken Yakitori
|$16.00
white rice, miso soup, mini wedge creamy soy salad
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Chicken Yakitori
|$14.00
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Yakitori Chicken Skewers (2)
|$10.00
Grilled baby chicken in a light peanut butter sauce with a hint of ginger on a bed of mixed greens with sliced almonds
|Yakitori Hanger Skewers (2)
|$13.00
Grilled cubed ribeye drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds on a bed of mixed greens