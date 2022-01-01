Avocado toast in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Crunchy Avocado Toast
|$9.95
seasoned smashed avocado, crumbled feta, red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough
More about Cane A Sucre
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
|Avocado Toast Half
|$6.75
Toasted multi grain bread, with sliced avocado, vine ripened tomatoes, Yogurt, cilandro aioli with a fried egg any style (Vegan option possible)
|Avocado Toast Full
|$10.95
2 slices of multi grain bread, with sliced avocado, vine ripened tomatoes, Yogurt, cilandro aioli with 2 fried eggs any style (Vegan option possible)