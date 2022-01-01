Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve bread pudding

Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.25
More about Cane A Sucre
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHALLAH BREAD PUDDING$14.00
freshly baked challah, raisins, pine nuts, cream, lemon and orange zest, comes with whipped tahini and silan dates syrup
More about Motek

