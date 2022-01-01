Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Downtown
/
Miami
/
Downtown
/
Bread Pudding
Downtown restaurants that serve bread pudding
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$4.25
More about Cane A Sucre
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
No reviews yet
CHALLAH BREAD PUDDING
$14.00
freshly baked challah, raisins, pine nuts, cream, lemon and orange zest, comes with whipped tahini and silan dates syrup
More about Motek
