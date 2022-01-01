Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Cane A Sucre
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tahini Wrap$17.00
your choice protein, baby greens, cabbage, oven roasted tomatoes, pita croutons, vegan avocado caesar dressing
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek

