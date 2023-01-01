Jerk chicken in Liberty City
Liberty City restaurants that serve jerk chicken
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|JERK CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.00
|JERK CHICKEN PASTA
|$21.00
Penne Pasta tossed in creamy Jerk Alfredo sauce, and topped with spicy Jerk Chicken
|JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP PIZZA
|$26.00
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
As prices continue to rise due to supply issues, best pricing is always at naomismiami.com
|Jerk Chicken
|$9.50
|Jerk Chicken
|$75.00
