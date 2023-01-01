Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Liberty City

Go
Liberty City restaurants
Toast

Liberty City restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JERK CHICKEN PIZZA$16.00
JERK CHICKEN PASTA$21.00
Penne Pasta tossed in creamy Jerk Alfredo sauce, and topped with spicy Jerk Chicken
JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP PIZZA$26.00
More about House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
Jerk Chicken image

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
As prices continue to rise due to supply issues, best pricing is always at naomismiami.com
Jerk Chicken$9.50
Jerk Chicken$75.00
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Liberty City

Cake

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Liberty City to explore

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Omni

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston