Little River bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Little River
More about La Santa Taqueria
TACOS
La Santa Taqueria
201 NE 82nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Totopos
|$9.00
Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)
|Al Pastor Taco
|$11.00
Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
|Elote
|$6.00
Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
More about The Citadel
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|The Miyagi BYOB - Regular
|$16.00
Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Choice of Protein, Base, and Toppings
|Krab Roll
|$12.00
Sushi rice, kani salad, masago dressing, warm sesame soy vinaigrette
|Tuna Crispy Rice
|$10.00
Spicy mayo, Scallion, Sesame