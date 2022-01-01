Little River breakfast spots you'll love
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$18.00
|Steak Fries
|$10.00
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
|Crispy Falafel Meal
|$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
|Egg In A Basket Sandwich
|$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
SALADS
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Popular items
|Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat
|$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
|Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
|Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.