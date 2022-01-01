Little River breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Little River

Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Steak Fries$10.00
1 Pancake$6.00
More about Blvd Baes
Harper Juice image

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Crispy Falafel Meal$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Harper Juice image

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Harper Juice
The Blues Burgers image

 

The Blues Burgers

7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$14.00
The Thrill is Gone$11.00
Devil Got My Woman$15.00
More about The Blues Burgers

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Jerk Chicken

