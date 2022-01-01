Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Little River

Little River restaurants
Little River restaurants that serve calamari

The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$14.00
Fried calamari
Crispy Calamari Skewers$10.00
More about The Citadel
GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro - 8281 NE 2nd Ave

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$19.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro - 8281 NE 2nd Ave

