Chicken soup in
Little River
/
Miami
/
Little River
/
Chicken Soup
Little River restaurants that serve chicken soup
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
Avg 4.5
(390 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$12.00
More about Blvd Baes
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.3
(812 reviews)
Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Poon Gai)
$16.00
red curry chicken broth, coconut milk, shredded chicken, cabbage and herbs
More about The Citadel
